Roman Reigns staunchly says 'NO' to any possibility of The Shield reunion in WWE: I call the shots

In a recent interview, Roman Reigns was quizzed if The Shield reunion would be possible in WWE. However, fans of the beloved faction won't be elated with the Universal Champion's response.

While it's been a few years since The Shield last reunited; April 2019 before Dean Ambrose bid goodbye to WWE for good, fans of the beloved faction still hold out a tiny ray of hope that the brothers - Dean, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns - would have a reunion someday, somewhere down the line. However, it's unlikely that this would happen in the near future as Ambrose, who goes as Jon Moxley now, has signed on to WWE's rival company, AEW.

Moreover, Roman, himself, doesn't envision The Shield reuniting! During an appearance on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg podcast, the Universal Champion was asked if The Shield reunion could be possible. To this, Reigns staunchly stated, "No," via Fightful. Explaining his stance, the 36-year-old wrestler elaborated that he has "a lot of respect" for what The Shield did and that "a lot of that time was really pivotal for" Roman "to learn and gain experience and be around other performers and see their process and how they attack and think about things."

However, Reigns stated, "...but where I'm at now, it's a one-man show. I have the family dynamic with [The Usos], but I call the shots. It's my thumb on this pole and I don't think I could share it anymore."

Guess, that's settled! We won't be getting The Shield reunion!

Nevertheless, Roman is completely down to go toe-to-toe with his The Shield brother, Seth Rollins. "Seth is a special performer, especially in-ring. It can be a cold situation, but you give us a crowd and give us a ring, we'll make something special happen," Reigns proudly claimed before adding, "Put us in a scenario like WrestleMania or SummerSlam, that chemistry and that ambition for greatness between the both of us will always be there and that's what will make it special."

For now, Roman has his hands full in his current intense rivalry with the returning Edge as their feud culminates at Money in the Bank 2021, scheduled to take place on July 18, with The Tribal Chief's Universal Championship on the line. On the other hand, Seth also has his work cut for him as The Messiah will compete in the MITB ladder match for a World Championship match contract. Other competitors include Drew [McIntyre], Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Big E, King Nakamura, John Morrison, Baron Corbin, Ricochet and Riddle.

If the current (rumoured) planned Roman Reigns vs. the (possibly) returning John Cena match doesn't work out for SummerSlam 2021 and if by chance, Rollins win the MITB briefcase, a Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins rivalry doesn't seem too far fetched.

