Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan or Sasha vs Bianca: Which WrestleMania 37 main event was your favourite?

WrestleMania 37 is a 2021 PPV that the WWE Universe will remember for a long time, especially for its exhilarating double main events. We're curious to know which epic WrestleMania 37 main event was your personal favourite. Vote and comment your pick below.

The WWE Universe was treated right with two joyful days of wrestling, courtesy of WrestleMania 37. While Day 1 saw The Show of Shows create history with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair becoming the first two Black women ever to main event WrestleMania, Roman Reigns further cemented his legacy as The Tribal Chief when he triumphantly took on Edge and Daniel Bryan on Day 2 of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania Day 1 ended with a bang as Sasha put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against hot favourite Bianca. The two powerhouses tried every trick of the trade to one-up their opponent which included making use of The EST of WWE's trademark braid. Eventually, Bianca countered a meteora with a 450 splash but The Boss surprisingly kicked out. A shocked Belair proceeded to nail Banks with her braid, hit the K.O.D. and successfully pinned the champ to be crowned as the new SmackDown Women's Champion. The subsequent emotional celebration that followed when it comes to Bianca's deserved win was one for the books and ended WrestleMania 37 Day 1 on a bright note.

As for WrestleMania 37 Day 2, Roman, Edge and Daniel all had a point to make during their thrilling Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship and the fast-paced action left the WWE Universe in attendance unsurprisingly chanting, "This is awesome." Fans also witnessed a cool double crossface submission spot on Reigns by Edge and Bryan. Using a steel chair to decimate both Roman and Daniel, Edge hit a Con-Chair-To onto Bryan.

Jey Uso, who early into the match was taken backstage by medical personnel after being hit with Edgecution on the steel steps, returned to attack The Rated-R Superstar, who in turn Speared Reigns' cousin and hit him with multiple chair shots. The distraction helped Roman to deliver a Spear on Edge along with a Con-Chair-To. Roman ultimately proved his dominance as The Head of the Table when he dragged Edge, put him on top of Bryan and pinned both men to retain his title making a strong statement. The Tribal Chief celebrated the monumental win with Paul Heyman and Uso holding his prestigious title high above and closing out WrestleMania 37 on a high note.

