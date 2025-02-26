Romeo Beckham Playfully Mocks Dad David’s Men’s Health Photo Shoot
The 21-year-old poked fun at his father by recreating one of his striking gym poses.
In a lighthearted nod to his father's recent Men's Health feature, Romeo Beckham mimicked David Beckham's pose in a gym setting. After completing his workout, the 22-year-old leaned against gym equipment, emulating his dad's stance from the magazine spread. Romeo captioned his Instagram story with "Nice, Dad," tagging David, who promptly reposted the image, showcasing their affectionate rapport.
This isn't the first time Romeo has paid tribute to his father's iconic looks. Recently, he channeled David's early 2000s mohawk hairstyle during a photoshoot for Interview Magazine, reflecting the strong bond and mutual admiration between father and son.
The Beckham family, renowned for their close connections, comprises four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. Brooklyn, the eldest at 25, has ventured into various fields, including photography and culinary arts, and is married to actress Nicola Peltz. Cruz, 20, is pursuing a music career, echoing his mother Victoria's Spice Girls legacy. Harper, the youngest at 13, has shown a keen interest in fashion, often accompanying her mother to events.
Romeo's career path has seen him explore both sports and fashion. He was part of Arsenal FC's Academy during his youth and later played for Inter Miami and Brentford's B team. In 2024, Romeo decided to step away from professional football to focus on modeling, securing features in prominent publications.
The Beckhams' social media interactions offer a glimpse into their supportive and playful family environment, underscoring the strong ties that bind them.