Ron Cephas Jones passes away at 66; 5 things to know about This Is Us actor

Actor Ron Cephas breathed his last on Saturday. After the news broke out, the tragic passing of the actor left fans in shock. The Emmy Award-winning artist was known for his acting prowess and unique style of presentation on the screen. The news was confirmed to People by one of the representatives of the actor. It has been revealed that the actor had been struggling with a long-standing pulmonary issue. It was this illness that caused him to pass away at 66. Fans and well-wishers across the world mourned the loss of the This is Us actor. Here is everything to know about his life, career, and achievements.

Who was Ron Cephas Jones?

Ron Cephas Jones is a talented American actor, best known for his exceptional performances in both television and theater. Born on January 8, 1957, he gained widespread recognition for his role as William Hill in the acclaimed TV series This Is Us, for which he won an Emmy Award. With a diverse career spanning film, stage, and television, Jones has showcased his remarkable acting range and depth. His work is marked by emotional authenticity and a powerful presence that resonates with audiences. Jones continues to captivate viewers with his remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry. Here are five things to know about the actor.

An Emmy-award winner

Ron Cephas Jones received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as William 'Shakespeare' Hill in the TV series This Is Us.

A theatre veteran

Before joining television, Jones started his acting career in theatre. He had made quite a name for himself in the acting line there. It was only after he had proven his acting prowess in theatre that he moved to acting for the camera.

Acting lineage

It was not that Jones decided to join the acting business on his own. It was a familial love for art that brought him into this field. His father was a jazz percussionist and his mother was an actress.

Jones' Broadway Success

Before his on-screen fame, Jones made a mark on Broadway. He received a Tony Award nomination for his role in the Broadway production of The Motherf**ker with the Hat.

Ron Cephas Jones' Health Struggles

Jones battled health issues in the past, including a diagnosis of cancer. He was open about his experiences and how they have influenced his approach to life and acting.

