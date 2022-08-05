Ronda Rousey gets suspended indefinitely from WWE after attacking SummerSlam referee

WWE suspends Ronda Rousey indefinetely after she attacked an official at the SummerSlam. On Saturday, at the SummerSlam event in Nashville, Rousey lost her women's title match to Liv Morgan. Immediately after the match ended, Rousey took issue with referee Dan Engler who apparently failed to notice Morgan tapping out during the match, per People.

A video of the incident reveals that Rousey grabbed the referee by his arm and tossed him over her shoulder to the ring's floor, where she then pinned him until some other official entered the ring to break up the altercation. As the incident went on, a WWE Broadcaster speculated while pro wrestler attacked the official in front of the crowd at Nissan Stadium, "Rousey's going to be fined, or perhaps worse."

On Tuesday, WWE released an official statement revealing that Ronda "has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended." The statement continued, "An irate Rousey attacked the official after her SmackDown Women's Title Match, claiming he missed Liv Morgan tapping out to the Armbar while he counted the pinfall." After the statement, the company clarified that Ronda will not appear in the Friday Night SmackDown in the coming week.

On Monday, Ronda posted a series of photos from her match on Instagram and called out the company as she wrote, "Hey @wwe if you guys could stop screwing me to put over your golden girls at every major ppv that'd be greaaaaaat." She also retweeted a post by WWE television host Greg Miller who sided with Ronda and accused Morgan of having "won the championship by taking advantage of the situation and retained it by being a cheating coward."

