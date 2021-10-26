Ron's Gone Wrong star Zach Galifianakis REVEALS his favourite animated film of all time

Zach Galifianakis of Hangover fame stars as the voice actor on the upcoming film, Ron's Gone Wrong and in a recent interview, the actor revealed his love for animated films and also named his favourites. The actor will be seen lending his voice alongside Olivia Colman, Justice Smith, Jack Dylan Grazer among others in the Sarah Smith, J.P. Vine directorial which releases this Friday.

While talking about animated films, Zach revealed one of his absolute favourite ones and said, "Triplets of Belleville is an animated movie, I don't know if people know it. WALL-E I love. The Simpsons Movie, I loved, and then I have to go back to those kind of old, classic, Christmas stop motion. I love those too. But Triplets of Belleville is one of my favorite... It's kind of artsy, but there's no dialogue. But the animation is so great."

As for his role in Ron's Gone Wrong, the film will see him lend his voice to the character of Ron, the robot with whom a socially awkward, middle-schooler, Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer) forms an unexpected friendship. The film will revolve around the themes of fundamentals of friendship, especially in a world dominated by online relationships. After Ron begins to malfunction, Barney and him find themselves in adventurous situations that test their friendship.

The trailers of the animated film have promised to be an exciting film that will certainly appeal to the kids. The film has already garnered positive reviews in the US and is all set to release in Indian theatres on October 29.

