Ron's Gone Wrong Twitter Review: Here’s how netizens are reacting to the animated comedy

Ron’s Gone Wrong was just released today and before you spend your weekend on the movie, we’re bringing you very honest reviews from our Twitterati. For those unversed, the movie is about Barney, an awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device. Ron's malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age launch them on a journey to learn about true friendship. However, "Ron's Gone Wrong" is also a celebration of technology's good power, of its potential to link us with people who have the same interests, as well as to instruct and transport us with a few keystrokes. And, at its core, it's a colorful and sometimes amusing animated adventure as well as a touching narrative of friendship. Without revealing too much, scroll down to see what netizens thought of the highly-anticipated film.

Check out the reactions below:

Last night we went to the movies for the first time in 2 years and it was so fun! I forgot how loud it would be, but there were only 3 other people in the whole theater.



We saw "Ron's Gone Wrong" and it was super freaking cute and really funny. I highly recommend it — Sanguiphilia (@Sanguiphilia) October 29, 2021

Everyone go watch rons gone wrong now — Ammu JUST WATCHED RON'S GONE WRONG!! (@onlyforthegaes) October 29, 2021

We can always count on @SassyMamainLA to bring the jokes: "If you’ve ever watched “Big Hero 6” and thought, “But what if Baymax was little and Polish,” then rejoice, because “Ron’s Gone Wrong” is pretty much exactly that." https://t.co/G1x2piqZaq — LatinaMedia.Co (@latinamediaco) October 29, 2021

Today my older coworker asked me “do you know if there are any cool movies out? I wanna take my kids to the movies this weekend” and I would have loved to have a mirror in front of me to see my own face when I basically yelled YES RON'S GONE WRONG YES GO FOR IT — babs ᴸᴾ (@homewithliamjp) October 29, 2021