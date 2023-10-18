'Rooms full of men in suits looking me up...': Britney Spears candidly recalls signing record deal at 15 in new memoir

Britney Spears is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today, you'll run out of stamina trying to find someone who doesn't know who the singer is. It is well-known and documented that she rose to prominence in the music industry, as a teenager in the late 90s. But what many might not be familiar with is the process behind the result. In her new memoir, Spears got candid about her audition process, and the days that followed. Here's what she had to say.

Britney Spears recalled auditioning as a 15-year-old

In an excerpt shared with People Magazine, from Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, she gets candid. She wrote, "My mom had been in touch with a lawyer she’d met on my audition circuit, a man named Larry Rudolph, who she would call sometimes for business advice." Reportedly he was the one who suggested that the teen Disney star should record a demo.

Britney explained, "He had a song that Toni Braxton had recorded for her second album that had ended up on the cutting room floor. This would become the demo that I would use to get in the door at record labels." The lawyer was the one who accompanied her throughout the process. The now 41-year-old revealed, "I went into rooms full of executives and sang Whitney Houston’s ‘I Have Nothing,'" she continued, "Gazing out at the rooms full of men in suits looking me up and down in my small dress and high heels, I sang loud."

The making of Britney Spears' first album

Soon enough, the singer was signed by Jive Records, which "immediately" wanted her in the studio. As per, The Woman in Me, while recording her first album, ...Baby One More Time, the singer put in hours of work. She recalled, " My work ethic was strong. If you knew me then, you wouldn’t hear from me for days." Reportedly she stayed in her studio for days at a time. Britney writes the reason behind this unrelenting routine was because she "wasn’t perfect" just yet.

Meanwhile, the book is set to come out on October 24, 2023, and has already generated a good amount of hype.

