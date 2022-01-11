Rooney Mara to portray Audrey Hepburn in upcoming biopic, Luca Guadagnino to direct

Rooney Mara, a two-time Oscar nominee who just appeared in Guillermo del Toro's glittering Oscar buzzy thriller Nightmare Alley, is slated to play cinematic queen Audrey Hepburn in a new biography, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Call Me by Your Name, Suspiria and HBO's We Are Who We Are filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, an Oscar candidate in his own right, will direct the film for Apple Studios. The screenplay is being written by Michael Mitnick, who executive produced HBO's Vinyl and collaborated with Guadagnino on the short films O Night Divine and The Staggering Girl. Plot specifics are being kept under wraps for the time being, but her spectacular career and beautiful elegance cemented the Brussels-born starlet's place as an everlasting cinema and fashion icon.

For those unversed, Audrey Hepburn was born in 1929 in Belgium. Her major break came in the 1953 picture Roman Holiday. She earned an Academy Award for her outstanding performance in the picture. She went on to star in classics such as The Nun's Story, Funny Face, and My Fair Lady. She is most remembered, though, for her appearance as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's. However, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Emmy Rossum, and Sarah Hyland had already played Hepburn at various points in her life in the 2000 ABC TV drama The Audrey Hepburn Story. Meanwhile, EW announced in April that writer-producer Jacqueline Hoyt was working on a drama series based on a script co-written by Hepburn's son Luca Dotti and Italian journalist Luigi Spinola.

Mara has previously been nominated for Oscars for her work in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) and Carol (2015).