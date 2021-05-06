Rooney Mara on raising her & Joaquin Phoenix's son River: Opened my heart to a whole new life filled with hope

As part of a Mother's Day campaign, Rooney Mara spoke for the first time about being a mom to her and Joaquin Phoenix's first child, River Phoenix, and how she feels "so fortunate to be able to nurture my son in all of the ways that nature intended."

In September of last year, Gunda director Victor Kossakovsky had revealed at the Zurich Film Festival 2020 that Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara had welcomed their first child, a baby boy named River Phoenix in August. Since then, the couple has been lowkey about River's upbringing, choosing to keep him away from the public limelight, which is similar to how their relationship has been since the beginning.

However, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Rooney shared rare comments for the first time about being a mom to River as a part of Farm Sanctuary’s Mother's Day campaign. Farm Sanctuary, which was founded in 1986, "fights the disastrous effects of animal agriculture on animals, the environment, social justice and public health through rescue, education and advocacy." Mara shared, "As a new mom, Mother’s Day has taken on a special meaning this year. Raising our baby, River, has opened my heart to a whole new life filled with hope and more determination than ever to create a kinder and more sustainable world," via Just Jared.

The 36-year-old actress added that she feels "so fortunate" to be able to "nurture" her son "in all the ways that nature intended" and that she wishes all mothers in the animal kingdom could experience that "sacred maternal bond with their young, devoid of exploitation by humans."

We can already imagine what a loving family Rooney Mara and Joaquin Pheonix are to baby River!

While Rooney hasn't made a public appearance since welcoming River, Joaquin was a part of Oscars 2021 to present the last Academy Award of the night, Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, which Anthony Hopkins won for The Father.

