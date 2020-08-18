  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rooted: Ciara shows support to the Black Lives Matter movement through her new music video; Watch

Singer Ciara just dropped the music video of her highly anticipated new song--Rooted. Through the video, Ciara lends support to Black families and protesters amidst the BLM movement. Watch the video below.
15264 reads Mumbai
Rooted: Ciara shows support to the Black Lives Matter movement through her new music video; WatchRooted: Ciara shows support to the Black Lives Matter movement through her new music video; WatchRooted: Ciara shows support to the Black Lives Matter movement through her new music video; Watch

Ciara recently dropped the music video for her song Rooted and has been receiving lots of love of the new music from fans. The four-minute musical clip includes vocals from iconic songwriter Ester Dean and the sequence shows Ciara basking in her Afrocentric glow while singing about Black excellence and the beauty of melanin. The video—which was filmed shortly before Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, welcomed their son, Win—spotlights her baby belly as she dances seamlessly in the video.

 

It also features an adorable appearance by the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Sienna, as well as Ciara's 6-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with her ex, Future. "Shot this video 2 days before delivery, COVID style!" Ciara shared on Instagram of the video. 

 

Watch the full video below:

 

The clip also highlights Black families, protestors, and activists who are fighting for social justice following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery and proceeds from the track will help fund Grantmakers For Girls of Colour--an organization dedicated to investing in the future of Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, and Pacific American youth. 

 

The clip ends on a message that reads: "To all my young Rosa's and Young Luther's keep marching. Don't stop fighting for what you believe in. To all my Black queens and kings, continue to plant and spread seeds of love, hope and pride in your tribe. Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you. Stay rooted." 

 

ALSO READ: Ciara & husband Russell Wilson are expecting their third child; share the news with a stunning picture

Credits :YouTube, Getty Images, Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement