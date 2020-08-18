Rooted: Ciara shows support to the Black Lives Matter movement through her new music video; Watch

Singer Ciara just dropped the music video of her highly anticipated new song--Rooted. Through the video, Ciara lends support to Black families and protesters amidst the BLM movement. Watch the video below.

Ciara recently dropped the music video for her song Rooted and has been receiving lots of love of the new music from fans. The four-minute musical clip includes vocals from iconic songwriter Ester Dean and the sequence shows Ciara basking in her Afrocentric glow while singing about Black excellence and the beauty of melanin. The video—which was filmed shortly before Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, welcomed their son, Win—spotlights her baby belly as she dances seamlessly in the video.

It also features an adorable appearance by the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Sienna, as well as Ciara's 6-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with her ex, Future. "Shot this video 2 days before delivery, COVID style!" Ciara shared on Instagram of the video.

Watch the full video below:

The clip also highlights Black families, protestors, and activists who are fighting for social justice following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery and proceeds from the track will help fund Grantmakers For Girls of Colour--an organization dedicated to investing in the future of Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, and Pacific American youth.

The clip ends on a message that reads: "To all my young Rosa's and Young Luther's keep marching. Don't stop fighting for what you believe in. To all my Black queens and kings, continue to plant and spread seeds of love, hope and pride in your tribe. Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you. Stay rooted."

