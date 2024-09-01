Rory Feek's Elder Daughters Accuse Him of Endangering Their Youngest Sister; Country Music Star Responds

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Maintaining family dynamics can be a tough task to manage, but when singer Rory Feek married his young daughter’s teacher in July, eight years after the heartbreaking loss of his wife Joey Feek, it seemed the family had finally found peace and happiness.

However, in recent news, Rory’s two adult daughters have begun telling a different story. In a new interview with PEOPLE, Heidi Feek shocked everyone by revealing that she and her sister, Hopie, are considering legal action against their father, whom they claim has cut them off from contacting their youngest sister, Indiana.

“This is a devastating change for her because we’ve been in her life since the day she was born,” says Heidi. “She’s even come to stay with us once a month for most of her life,” she added.

Amidst all the allegations, Rory responded through a blog post shared on August 31, 2024.

Rory’s eldest daughter claims that he has left them with shattered and broken hearts.

Rory and his late wife Joey Feek welcomed Indiana “Indy” Boone in 2014. However, when Joey died of cancer in 2016, sisters Heidi and Hopie “developed a special maternal bond” with Indy, who has special needs, according to a GoFundMe page, as reported by PEOPLE.

The three sisters were quite close and spent a lot of time together, but about three years ago, things changed abruptly, according to Heidi. She claimed that they were no longer allowed to FaceTime with Indy, which was “how we stayed connected with her.”

Furthermore, Heidi mentioned that she and Hopie were no longer able to send pictures or videos to their younger sister.

What became more suspicious was when Rory began canceling Heidi’s visits to Alabama without rescheduling them, and then reportedly told her she wasn’t allowed to do overnight visits anymore, without any explanation.

Following these alarming instances, both sisters were allowed to see Indiana only three times: on her 10th birthday, at one dinner, and at the Homestead Festival in June, which was the last time they met. Since then, they haven’t been allowed to text her, and Rory doesn’t let them talk to Indiana on the phone or respond to their texts.

On the other hand, Rory mentioned in his blog that while his youngest daughter is allowed to speak to Heidi and Hopie at any time, she is no longer permitted to spend the night with them. He explained that he stopped allowing Indy to sleep over because they refused to respect his wishes during her earlier visits.

Besides these allegations, Heidi has claimed that Indiana was once left unsupervised and wandered into traffic on Highway 431. Instead of addressing the issue, Rory allegedly used this traumatic incident to create content that boosted his public image.

While there is no confirmation of how many of these claims reported by PEOPLE are true, Rory has noted in his blog that his and Heidi’s differing worldviews are the root cause of all the disagreements.

