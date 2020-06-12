Rosé on BLACKPINK's 2020 comeback: I hope that we can be a source of strength for people

BLACKPINK member Rosé revealed her feelings regarding BLACKPINK's highly-awaited 2020 comeback in an interview. The 23-year-old singer hopes that the Korean girl group can be a source of strength for people during such tough times.

BLINKS are currently gearing up for their idols to make a long-awaited return, after more than a year, as BLACKPINK are all set to release their first official album in September. But before that, there will be a three-part comeback for the Korean girl group starting was a pre-release single, which is set to drop on June 26, followed by another track in July or August with a special format and finally the album release. Moreover, post BLACKPINK's album release, Rosé, Lisa & Jisoo will be dropping their solo tracks as well in sequential order. Jennie has already released her solo song, SOLO, in November 2018.

As Rosé was the cover girl for Elle Korea's July issue, the 23-year-old singer got candid about the upcoming BLACKPINK comeback. "Lately, I’ve been thinking that each and every performance feels more and more special. I’m excited [for BLACKPINK's comeback]. I hope that we can be a source of strength for people. I think of my job as being to show a new energy when I get up on stage. I want to show various different colours, as a singer and as a performer," Jennie shared, via Soompi.

Regarding the member's solo endeavors, YG Entertainment updated BLINKS in a statement revealing, "Rosé’s solo works have already been completed, and its release date is planned to be in September after the release of BLACKPINK’s first-ever full-length album. It is because all the members agreed that BLACKPINK’s comeback as an entire group and their first-ever full-length album release is more important than anything. Furthermore, Lisa’s amazing solo single is already prepared for release, and we are currently preparing for Jisoo’s solo single release as well."

