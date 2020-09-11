Rosé REVEALS her favourite Selena Gomez song; Latter wants to spend New Year's Eve with BLACKPINK

In a recent interview, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez were asked to name their favourite songs of each other and what they would do when they finally got to meet and celebrate the success of their collab Ice Cream.

Giving us the collab of the year and a summer anthem to obsess over, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez gifted BLINKS and Selenators with Ice Cream. The delectable Ice Cream MV has been raking in the views (currently 218 million views and counting) while the song is also making Billboard history with a No. 13 ranking on Billboard Hot 100 (BLACKPINK's highest-charting song and Gomez's 25th top 40 hit). In a recent joint interview with RADIO.COM LIVE Check In, the girls were all praises for each other.

When Selena was asked her favourite BLACKPINK song, she immediately said Kill This Love as well as How You Like That along with 3-4 more songs that she couldn't recollect the names of. The 28-year-old singer confessed that her choreographer would make her watch BLACKPINK videos from way back when. "I feel like I've gained new friends even though we haven't met yet," Gomez gushed. Then, Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie were also quizzed which is their favourite Selena Gomez song. While Jennie noted that they each have a personal favourite, Rosé revealed, "I love Good For You. It's my favourite song. I loved the video and everything."

As COVID-19 has made it difficult for the girls to meet, when asked what they would do when they finally get to meet and celebrate Ice Cream, Selena asked BLACKPINK to take her somewhere while Jennie quipped, "Selena could cook for us."

"I said to my friend, 'By New Year's,' obviously this is just joking, 'If I can travel, I'm going to go spend New Year's with them.' I was literally thinking about that," Gomez exclaimed which had BLACKPINK rejoicing. "We will take you everywhere. We can go shopping and go to the best places, " Rosé concluded.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky: Netflix's 1st K pop documentary on girl group's journey to release on THIS date

Is BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez's Ice Cream your favourite song of 2020? Share your pick for SOTY with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×