  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rosé REVEALS her favourite Selena Gomez song; Latter wants to spend New Year's Eve with BLACKPINK

In a recent interview, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez were asked to name their favourite songs of each other and what they would do when they finally got to meet and celebrate the success of their collab Ice Cream.
12310 reads Mumbai
Rosé REVEALS her favourite Selena Gomez song; Latter wants to spend New Year's Eve with BLACKPINKRosé REVEALS her favourite Selena Gomez song; Latter wants to spend New Year's Eve with BLACKPINK
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Giving us the collab of the year and a summer anthem to obsess over, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez gifted BLINKS and Selenators with Ice Cream. The delectable Ice Cream MV has been raking in the views (currently 218 million views and counting) while the song is also making Billboard history with a No. 13 ranking on Billboard Hot 100 (BLACKPINK's highest-charting song and Gomez's 25th top 40 hit). In a recent joint interview with RADIO.COM LIVE Check In, the girls were all praises for each other.

When Selena was asked her favourite BLACKPINK song, she immediately said Kill This Love as well as How You Like That along with 3-4 more songs that she couldn't recollect the names of. The 28-year-old singer confessed that her choreographer would make her watch BLACKPINK videos from way back when. "I feel like I've gained new friends even though we haven't met yet," Gomez gushed. Then, Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie were also quizzed which is their favourite Selena Gomez song. While Jennie noted that they each have a personal favourite, Rosé revealed, "I love Good For You. It's my favourite song. I loved the video and everything."

As COVID-19 has made it difficult for the girls to meet, when asked what they would do when they finally get to meet and celebrate Ice Cream, Selena asked BLACKPINK to take her somewhere while Jennie quipped, "Selena could cook for us."

"I said to my friend, 'By New Year's,' obviously this is just joking, 'If I can travel, I'm going to go spend New Year's with them.' I was literally thinking about that," Gomez exclaimed which had BLACKPINK rejoicing. "We will take you everywhere. We can go shopping and go to the best places, " Rosé concluded.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky: Netflix's 1st K pop documentary on girl group's journey to release on THIS date

Is BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez's Ice Cream your favourite song of 2020? Share your pick for SOTY with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :RADIO.COM LIVE Check In,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement