Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro call off engagement after 3 years of togetherness

In a piece of news that has surprised and saddened fans around the world, the incredibly talented singers Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have decided to end their engagement. The couple, who had been inseparable for over three years, confirmed this bittersweet decision to PEOPLE, asserting that despite their deep love and respect for each other, they have mutually agreed to pursue separate paths.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro call off engagement after 3 years

Fans around the world are undoubtedly saddened by the news, as they had eagerly anticipated the couple's journey towards marriage.

Fans around the world are undoubtedly saddened by the news, as they had eagerly anticipated the couple's journey towards marriage.

In the years leading up to their breakup, Rosalía, and Rauw Alejandro were inseparable, delighting fans with their public displays of affection and heartfelt duets. They frequently shared their love for each other on social media, garnering a massive following of dedicated supporters who were eagerly anticipating their wedding plans.

As news of the breakup spread, fans around the world expressed their sadness, flooding social media with messages of support for both artists. "We will always love and support you, no matter what," wrote one fan on Rosalía's Instagram post. Another fan tweeted, "Thank you for the beautiful music you created together. Wishing you both happiness and success in your individual journeys." While the split comes as a shock, fans are hopeful that both artists will find happiness and success in their individual paths.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro: How did it all begin?

It all began in August 2021 when sparks flew and rumors started swirling about a potential romance between Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. Not long after, the duo made it official and took to social media to share their newfound love with their adoring fans. From there, their journey together became a harmonious symphony, marked by beautiful moments of support, laughter, and shared dreams.

Last year, the lovebirds left a lasting mark on their relationship—literally! In March 2022, Rosalía revealed that she had ‘RR’ tattooed on her foot as a symbol of their affection. The gesture was not without communication; she had thoughtfully discussed the idea with Alejandro beforehand. And in return, Alejandro got ‘Rosalía’ inked above his navel in a heartfelt handwritten font—a testament to the profound impact she had on his life.

As they take separate paths, fans can't help but celebrate the beautiful moments Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro shared. Their love story might have taken an unexpected turn, but the memories they created together will undoubtedly linger in their hearts and music forever.

Fans wish them both the best on their individual journeys, knowing that their talent and passion will continue to shine brightly in the world of music.

