Rosalia REVEALS Harry Styles mistakenly said 'love you' to a stranger who was using her old phone number

Harry Styles is a fan of Rosalia's music and when the singer tried to convey it to the Chicken Teriyaki hitmaker, he accidentally ended up having a conversation with a stranger that he later termed as "confusing." Rosalia who recently made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show revealed how the singer texted on her old number and spoke to a stranger.

Rosalia showed a screenshot of the messages that Styles exchanged with the stranger after finding out that it wasn't Rosalia. The conversation shown by the singer showed Styles responding a "Love you" to the stranger. Talking about the incident, Rosalia said, "He sent me this screenshot in the Instagram DM’s saying ‘Your texts are confusing. He was like, 'I love this song that is called Dolerme. He sent me this screenshot… it wasn’t me.'"

The texts between Styles and the stranger showed him complimenting the singer on her track and after the stranger replied with a "Love you", Styles added a "Love you too" in response. Later, the stranger came clean and responded to Styles unaware that it was Harry Styles on the other end, "This number belongs to someone else before. But now it’s my number. So don’t bother me anymore. Good night. Thanks," they wrote.

Both Rosalia and Fallon had a huge laugh about the response sent by the stranger to cut off their conversation with Styles. Rosalia then joked, "Imagine being that person now looking to the Jimmy Fallon show and saying, 'I said “Don’t bother me anymore” to Harry Styles!'"

