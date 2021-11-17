Rosamund Pike ADMITS feeling embarrassed of her role in movie Doom; Here's why

Ahead of the adaptation of the beloved Wheel of Time series as a TV show on Amazon, Gone Girl star Rosamund Pike admits in a new interview that she's learned important lessons from the failure of her 2005 film Doom.

Based on the video game of the same name, Doom arrived at the box office with huge expectations, and everyone was immediately disappointed. Also starring WWE Dwayne Johnson, Doom bears only a fleeting resemblance to the game it is based on and disappoints fans of the series while offering nothing original to casual moviegoers who were curious to check it out because of its compelling cast. However, in an interview with Collider, Pike admitted ignorance to the source material and said that she now knows a lot more people who were fans of the game.

"I feel partly to blame in that respect because I think I failed just through ignorance and innocence to understand, to fully get a picture of what Doom meant to fans at that point," Pike told Collider. "I wasn't a gamer. I didn't understand. If I knew what I knew now, I would have dived right into all of that and got fully immersed in it like I do now. And I just didn't understand. I feel embarrassed, really. I feel embarrassed that I was sort of ignorant of what it meant and I didn't know how to go about finding out because the internet wasn't the place it is now for the fans to speak up."

Meanwhile, Rosamund will now be starring in "The Wheel of Time." Season 1 of Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time series will debut on November 19th.

