Rosamund Pike explains why she chose Wrath of the Titans over Man of Steel with Henry Cavill

Gone Girl actress Rosamund Pike recently opened up about her decision to pass on a role in Man of Steel for Wrath of the Titans. The star chatted with Collider about her past projects and why she passed on Man of Steel. The 42-year-old British actress explained that she was “very interested in the way that the director was approaching Wrath of the Titans. He was a South African guy called Jonathan Liebesman and he just had this sort of documentary approach to this big world and I thought he’d teach me stuff.”

But eventually, the Golden Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Award winner chose the Titans because: “I thought there were things that I would learn from that, which I did, whether or not anyone knew about it. He taught me an awful lot about action, actually.”

If you didn't know, Rosamund took on the role after Alexa Davalos was unavailable to return for the sequel due to a scheduling conflict. She additionally added: “It was a great part, Andromeda. And I learnt an awful lot of sword skills. And all of these things, you never know when they’re gonna come back. And even just kind of imagining things, how to sell stuff that’s not in front of you, all of these skills that you don’t realize as a young actor you’re gonna need; how to believe something terrifying is right in front of you if you can’t see it and all that stuff that has to become a skill.”

