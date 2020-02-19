Rosario Dawson comes out as queer and admits she has never had an LGBTQ relationship

Rosario Dawson officially came out as queer during a recent interview. She also admitted that she has never had an LGBTQ relationship. Read on to know more.

Actress Rosario Dawson has officially come out as a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. During a recent interview, the 40-year-old actress candidly spoke about her sexuality and also opened up about not talking about her identity sooner. In 2018, the actress shared a Pride Month post on her Instagram and people thought it was her way of coming out. However, the actress told Bustle that her post was misinterpreted as a coming-out post. While she did clarify that the post was misjudged, she also asserted that she wasn’t ashamed of her identity.

In June 2018, Rosario reposted a video of queer rapper Chika singing her Pride anthem Proud. "Happy pride month! Sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies. Keep being strong in the face of adversity. Loud & proud. Here’s a lil throwbyke to last year," she wrote alongside the video. During the interaction, the actress proudly stated that this is who she was meant to be. However, she mentioned that she was hesitant about coming out earlier because even though she is bisexual, she has never had an LGBTQ relationship before.

Meanwhile, in March 2019, Rosario made her relationship with the United States Senator Cory Booker official. Reportedly, she met him at a friend's party in October 2018 and dated him for about five months before publically accepting her romance with the 50-year-old. While speaking about her relationship during the interview, the actress stated that she had finally found her match. Before Booker, she had dated Joshua Jackson, Danny Boyle, Eli Roth and Colin Farrell.

