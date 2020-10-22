Rose Leslie on expecting her first child with Kit Harington: I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family

In a recent interview, Death on the Nile star Rose Leslie broke her silence on expecting her first child with husband Kit Harington. Read below to know what the 33-year-old actress had to share on the same.

Last month, in a surprising turn of events, a simple magazine cover shoot delivered some amazing news to the world about Game of Thrones lovebirds Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. As per Make Magazine, Leslie showed off her growing baby bump in a Stella McCartney frock while Ursula Lake, who is the fashion director of the magazine, confirmed in her Instagram post that the 33-year-old actress was indeed pregnant.

Finally, breaking her silence, albeit in a brief way, is the soon to be mommy who shared her excitement with New York Post via Just Jared while being interviewed about her upcoming film Death on the Nile, which also stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and our very own Ali Fazal. "I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family," Leslie gushed. Moreover, during the interview, Rose also spoke about how the couple took a little trip to Greece after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

While referring to the Grecian sunshine as "glorious," Leslie hilariously recounted to New York Post how it proved to be troublesome for the pair. As Rose is very fair, she wears sunscreen, which is like chalk while Harington, on the other hand, tans. Hence, when they go on holidays, Kit becomes like a lizard while Leslie is under an umbrella.

Congratulations to the happy couple; we can't wait for the baby pictures already!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kit will next be seen entering the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) with Eternals in which he plays Dane Whitman aka Black Knight. Also starring Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie, Eternals is slated to release on November 5, 2021.

