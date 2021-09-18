Rose McGowan says she 'stands' with Nicki Minaj amid vaccine misinformation controversy

Rose McGowan rounded off a series of controversial appearances in recent days by expressing her support for Nicki Minaj and her false remarks regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccinations on social media. The 48-year-old Charmed actress shared a brief video of herself nodding her head to some of the 38-year-old rapper's songs while indirectly standing up for her. '@nickiminaj aj & all who see what is happening,' she wrote. 'Both of us know the powerful elite & it’s likely you do not.'

However, McGowan also seemed to support Minaj's allegedly disproved remarks about the vaccination causing impotence in males, despite the fact that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that there is no proof that the immunization causes reproductive problems in either men or women. 'If you are freaking out because she said something you don’t believe, it’s most likely because you are scared to examine the thought too closely,' she continued.

The actress' post included a brief black-and-white video of herself nodding along to Yo Gotti's Rake It Up, which includes Minaj, but she was not featured on the part of the song McGowan used. She placed herself over a photo of the rapper that was largely hidden behind her head. 'I stan/d with @nickiminaj,' she captioned the video.

Meanwhile, McGowan recently made headlines when she campaigned for Republican Larry Elder's recall effort against California Governor Gavin Newsom, who was soundly defeated. She declared over the weekend that she was no longer a Democrat, and she reiterated her decision during a campaign visit with Elder on Monday. She said as per Daily Mail, "Everybody who's systematically traumatized, terrorized, harassed, stalked and stolen from me, during my time in California and in Hollywood, has been a Democrat."

