Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares first photo of her and Jason Statham's newborn baby; See

On March 14, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posted images of her newborn daughter with Jason Statham, Isabella James Statham, on Instagram. The baby is dressed in yellow knit trousers and a white long-sleeved shirt in the photographs, as Rosie places her hand on the baby's tummy.

However, in the carousel, the model displays some of her current essentials, such as diapers, baby wipes, and baby lotion. Rosie, 34, also posted a picture of a baby gift she got from the Beckhams. "Dear Rosie and Jason," the card in the photo read. "Congratulations on the birth of Isabella James! We are so happy for you." David, Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham signed the card, which came with a yellow-and-white baby ensemble consisting of a cardigan sweater, a white flowery top, and yellow satin trousers.

As per E! News, Rosie and Jason welcomed their second child, Isabella, on February 2, and announced the birth on Instagram on February 8 with a shot of Isabella's hand peering through a cot. Isabella joins her four-year-old brother Jack, who was born in 2017. Rosie flaunted her baby bump on January 23 in an Instagram picture that included a series of mirror selfies of her standing in a brown maxi dress. She was counting down to the birth at the time, captioning the image with an hourglass and a baby emoji.

Meanwhile, Rosie appeared with Hailey Bieber in a video on Hailey's YouTube channel in December, where she shared some maternal advice. She told Hailey at the time as per E! News, to "[be] easy on yourself. because it's full-on and it's a juggle, whether you're a stay-at-home mum or whether you're a working mum. You take on a lot."

