Rosie Huntington Whiteley shares UNSEEN pictures of her son Jack; Reveals favourite thing about Jason Statham

Rosie Huntington Whiteley recently opened up about her personal life with partner Jason Statham and their 3-year-old son Jack Oscar Statham.

Former model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently took to the Ask Me Anything Instagram challenge and answered several fan questions from her worldwide followers. During the question-answer session, the Mad Max actress also shared some never seen before pictures of her three-year-old son Jack and partner Jason Statham! The 33-year-old model and actress also talked about what her partner Jason Statham is like as a dad.

“Is there any way you can be in the next Fast and the Furious with Jason?” one fan asked. She replied by sharing a picture of Jack in a shirt from the movie franchise and said, “I doubt you’ll see me make a cameo anytime soon, but this little guy might!” When asked about her favourite thing in partner Jason, Rosie said that her “favourite” thing is “that he’s an amazing hands-on daddy, a supportive and protective partner, and he’s pretty funny too.”

While Statham and Huntington-Whiteley may share a child and have made numerous red carpet appearances together, the couple is actually not married, despite rumours that the pair had a secret wedding on New Year's Eve 2018.

If you missed it, back in October 2020, Jason’s The Meg co-star Ruby Rose revealed she actually had a crush on Rosie! When asked if she was ever distracted on set with Jason’s hotness, Ruby told SiriusXM: “He’s hot, and maybe it would have been tough if I was given the chance to only work with Jason, but the thing is he brought his wife, Rosie Huntington, and I’m just saying the distraction was elsewhere. Have you seen her?!”

