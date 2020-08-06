  • facebook
Rosie Huntington Whiteley talks about entrepreneurship with Kylie Jenner & Huda Kattan on new show About Face

Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s new show About Face takes us through the hardships and challenges of building beauty empires like Kylie Cosmetics, Huda Beauty, Glossier and more. Watch the trailer below.
Rosie Huntington Whiteley talks about entrepreneurship with Kylie Jenner & Huda Kattan on new show About FaceRosie Huntington Whiteley talks about entrepreneurship with Kylie Jenner & Huda Kattan on new show About Face
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley surprised fans with her upcoming project which is quite different from the work the actress has done in the past. The Transformers star and fashion icon revealed a glimpse of her new Quibi series--About Face. The 33-year-old model and businesswoman will be seen exploring the entrepreneurship that built the beauty empires of Emily Weiss of Glossier, Huda Kattan of Huda Beauty, Jen Atkin of Quai, Kylie Jenner of Kylie Cosmetics, PONY Syndrome of Pony Effect, and makeup artist Sir John. 

 

From tenacity to triumph, the series tracks the trajectories of the artists who shape tastes and blaze trails. Intimately told, About Face is a celebration of grit, diligence, and ingenuity. Rosie also serves as an executive producer on the six-episode show, and the show is set to release on the streaming app--Quibi on Monday, August 10th. 

 

Check out the trailer below:

 

In a candid chat with Jimmy Choo last year, Rosie was asked who she’d like to trade places with for a night, to which she responded: “I would have to say Rihanna on stage performing for sure. I think that’s got to be the ultimate experience and I love her, love her music and love everything she stands for and I just think it’s unlike any feeling I think you could compare it to, singing to an audience and the crowd looking back at you with adoration. I would love to experience that.” 

 

