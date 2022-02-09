Rosie Huntington-Whiteley welcomes second child with Jason Statham, REVEALS special name

Rosie Huntington Whiteley has confirmed the birth of her daughter. After delivering her second child, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has named her daughter Isabella James Statham. After it was originally announced in the news last week, the model, 34, rushed to Instagram to disclose she'd had a baby girl with her fiancé Jason Statham.

Rosie posted her first photo of her newborn girl lying in a Moses basket with her tiny hand peeping out, along with the name of her bundle of joy. Rosie also confirmed in the post that she and Jason had their baby on February 2, penning the caption, 'Isabella James Statham. 2.2.22.' However, Rosie hinted last month that she was getting close to her due date when she posted a photo of her baby bulge on Instagram. The model looked stunning in the skintight brown maxi dress from Bumpsuit, which clung to her curves and highlighted her developing baby bulge, and captioned the photo with a sand timer and baby emoji.

Meanwhile, messages of congratulations from Rosie and Jason's famous friends were placed in the comments area underneath the joyous post. As per Daily Mail, Rosie and Jason, who have been dating since 2010 and became engaged in 2016, have a four-year-old kid named Jack. Rosie claimed last year that she and Jason would 'love' to have more children and that their 20-year age difference as a pair isn't an issue, stating, as per Daily Mail, "Nope! Never been an issue! Age is nothing but a number!"

When asked her favourite thing about her fiancé she gushed: "He's an amazing hands on Daddy. A supportive and protective partner and he's pretty funny too," but she did later add that she thinks she has him beat in the humour department.

