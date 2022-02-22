Rosie O'Donnell APOLOGISES to Priyanka Chopra for mistaking her identity during Malibu meet; WATCH

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell created a blunder during her recent Malibu outing as she ran into Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at a restaurant. After heading over to greet them, O'Donnell mistakenly thought Priyanka to be author Deepak Chopra's daughter. Later, Rosie took to Instagram to post a video apology for Chopra and for mistaking her identity.

The actress and comedian detailed the exact incident of her meeting with Nick and Priyanka in two posts she originally shared on TikTok and later on Instagram as well. In the video, O'Donnell spoke about running into the Jonas couple and said, "Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife, someone Chopra … Which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra's daughter." She further added, "So when I said, 'Hi Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom, and, 'Hi (Priyanka) I know your dad'. She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I go, 'Deepak'. And she goes, 'No... and Chopra's a common name.'"

Rosie then mentioned that she was "embarrassed" for getting Priyanka's identity wrong. The comedian then apologising for the mistake said, "I had one job. I messed it up all right, so Nick Jonas I apologise, and to the Chopra wife... I apologise too."

Check out Rosie O'Donnell's video HERE

Although mentioning Priyanka as "Chopra wife" seemed to have irked The Matrix Resurrections star's fans even more who seemed to have brought the same to O'Donnell's notice, thus resulting in her sharing another video of apology. In the second video, Rosie particularly apologised to Priyanka and said, "Priyanka is her name. She's apparently a very well known actress and more famous than [Jonas]. So I'm sure it felt weird to her to begin with. Anyway, Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought it was inappropriate of me."

Neither Priyanka Chopra nor Nick Jonas reacted to any of Rosie's posts. The new parents who welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy were recently spotted heading out for a date night in Malibu.

