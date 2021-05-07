Ross & Rachel or Chandler & Monica: Which Friends couple is your ultimate relationship goals? VOTE & COMMENT

Dear Friends fans, it's time to put the famous argument to rest once and for all; Are you Team Ross and Rachel or Team Chandler and Monica? Vote in our poll and comment below.

A patented debate between loyal Friends fans has always been 'Which couple is the best?' The options have varied mostly between Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) aka the 'lobster lovers' and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) aka Mondler. However, let's not forget the weirdly flawless pairing of Mike Hannigan (Paul Rudd) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) while also secretly wishing Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Phoebe would have been a couple instead.

Ross and Rachel's up-down-up-down relationship was a central plotline throughout the beloved sitcom's hilarious 10 seasons as fans witnessed everything; their first intense kiss, their first gut-wrenching breakup, getting drunk married in Las Vegas, having a gorgeous baby girl named Emma and finally ending with Rachel 'getting off the plane' marking their final reconciliation and happy beginnings. The memorable moments between the two are countless and it's all thanks to the magnetic chemistry between David and Jennifer that had fans rooting for the cherished Friends pair. "He's her lobster," Phoebe perfectly summed up Ross and Rachel's love story.

On the other hand, when it came to Chandler and Monica, it was like the universe aligned to have these two become an imperfectly perfect couple. While downtrodden on love so many times, it wasn't until their rendezvous in London that these two friends realised they were meant to be soulmates. We got to witness them falling in love, moving in together, that deeply emotional proposal, getting married in a dream wedding ceremony, having twins Jack and Erica and starting a whole life together as a family. It was the comfortable, easy-breezy chemistry Matthew and Courteney shared that made Chandler and Monica such a charming couple and for many, relationship goals.

As for Mike and Phoebe, Hannigan was such a quirky fit to Phoebe's endearing goofiness and even their endearing proposal and dreamy, fairytale snowy wedding was every bit romantic. On the other hand, there were many Friends fans, who had rooted for Joey and Phoebe to become more than just best friends. However, that storyline never took center stage.

Here is some INTERESTING trivia about Friends: When did Friends premiere? Friends premiered on September 22, 1994. When was Friends' last episode? Friends' final episode aired on May 6, 2004 How many episodes are there of Friends? Friends comprised 10 seasons and 236 episodes. Which Friends episode did Brad Pitt have a cameo in? Brad Pitt played Will Colbert in Friends Season 8 Episode 9.

