Route 66 and Fantasy Island star George Maharis passes away at 94

Veteran actor George Maharis, who was best known for his roles in classic television series Route 66 and Fantasy Island, passed away at the age of 94. The news of his passing was announced by his longtime friend and caretaker, Marc Bahan, who took to Facebook to reveal the death of the actor on May 25, Wednesday.

He wrote, "George Maharis passed away on Wednesday, May 25. George is well known for his stardom in route 66, stage productions, singing, artist, and above all a great guy would do anything for anyone. My dear friend, you’ll be terribly missed.”

How did George Maharis die?

The ruggedly handsome George Maharis, who appeared in the film Route 66, passed away after a prolonged battle with hepatitis. His illness first came to light when he was working in the Route 66 series. The actor once admitted that he left the show for health reasons, partly as a result of the long hours and difficult conditions while filming on location. He said, “I have to protect my future. I keep going at the present pace, I’m a fool. Even if you have $4 million in the bank, you can’t buy another life,” he said in an interview in 1963”.

In 1962, during the third season of the CBS drama, Maharis was forced to leave the show because of health issues, including hepatitis for which he spent a month in the hospital.

About George Maharis

Born on September 1, 1928, George Maharis is an American actor, musician, and artist who played the role of Buz Murdock in the first three seasons of the television series Route 66. At the peak of his career, Maharis also released a number of pop music CDs. He later starred in the TV show The Most Deadly Game.

Maharis made his debut in the industry in 1958 thanks to an off-Broadway part in Jean Genet's Deathwatch. Maharis had his first acting role as a freedom fighter in 1960's Exodus. Before being cast in Naked City, Maharis appeared on the silver screen in the soap opera Search for Tomorrow. Maharis' has also appeared in other films such as Quick Before It Melts (1964), A Covenant with Death (1967), Sylvia (1965), and The Happening (1967). Besides, in the 70s, Maharis was featured on TV shows such as Mission: Impossible, The Most Deadly Game, and Fantasy Island.

