Royal Biographer Believes That Queen Elizabeth Would Have Been Proud Of Prince William Over THIS Reason; Find Out

Royal biographer Andrew Morton spilled the beans over the current royal dynamics and claimed that the late Queen Elizabeth would have been proud of Prince William, who handled the tough year with grace and his head held high.

Morton, who is known to document the life stories of Princess Diana, wrote about the Prince of Wales handling his duties well amidst his wife and father undergoing the cancer treatment.

In conversation with The Mirror too, the royal author revealed that he looks up to the eldest son of the family, as he has got a lot on his plate.

While talking to the news portal, Morton revealed, “I don’t envy his role at the moment—he's got a lot on his plate.”

He further added, “But William is handling it as well as you can do when you’ve got a wife who has been seriously ill and three children who need support and comfort. For anyone dealing with a long-term illness, especially in that kind of position, it’s very difficult.”

Moreover, the royal source stated that Queen Elizabeth always believed in the quote “the show must go on.” Hence, seeing Prince William efficiently handling the royal engagements would have been a proud moment for the former monarch.

Morton explained, “William has undertaken as many official engagements as he can. But it requires a lot of maturity, common sense, and empathy.”

Previously, while attending the Earthshot Prize Awards, the Prince of Wales claimed that he and his family have been going through a brutal year. He stated, “It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.”

Meanwhile, further in his conversation with the media outlet, the royal biographer spoke about Prince William and Queen Elizabeth’s bond over the years. He mentioned that the prince would often visit his grandmother, and they would talk about the future of monarchy.

Explaining further, he said, “They used to chat about his future duties, and she prepared him in a very careful way. William owes the Queen an awful lot, as do they all.”

While King Charles is currently going through his cancer treatment, Kate Middleton revealed to be off the chemotherapy sessions in mid September.

