Royal correspondent responds to claims that Prince William approved leaking bitter gossip about Meghan Markle

Responding to a few absurd claims made in the BBC documentary--The Princes And The Press, a royal correspondent has finally broken her silence on the allegations. The Times royal correspondent Valentine Low responded to claims that the bullying allegations against Meghan Markle days before her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey were approved to be leaked by Prince William.

Now, responding to the claims, Low shut down any speculation and said: “Absolutely not,” when asked if the Duke of Cambridge gave “his tacit approval.” If you didn't know, the infamous documentary that has been snubbed by the royals goes in-depth into the relationship between Princes William and Harry, how the media played a part in the feud between the brothers, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as royals.

BBC’s feature also suggests that Prince William “wooed” the press after Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding bringing “very clever, well-connected government professional communications officers” to build relationships with a few of the tabloids. At one point, the documentary also alleges: “Editors from various newspapers were invited in to meet [William]. So that Prince William could understand what newspapers and broadcasters are about and for him to kind of set out his stall for them”.

On their part, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House released a joint statement to comment on the degrading documentary and said: “A free, responsible and open Press is of vital importance to healthy democracy. However, too often overblown and unfounded claims from unknown sources are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”

Also read: Prince William & Kate Middleton cutting ties with BBC after scathing royal documentary by the network