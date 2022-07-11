Royal etiquette expert decodes Kate Middleton's 'gracious' parenting style being influenced by Princess Diana

Myka Meier - a royal etiquette expert who trained under the Royal Household of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II - explained to US Weekly how Kate Middleton's parenting style is seemingly similar to Princess Diana. While the Princess of Wales shared Prince William and Prince Harry with ex-husband Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children together; Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

"I think what [Kate] probably has learned in a sense is how to keep her calm," Myke Meier began, recalling how Princess Diana was always under so much pressure and stress. Myke believes we're seeing Kate Middleton following the same path of "keeping her calm, even if maybe behind closed doors [she] doesn't feel like that." Meier further praised Middleton, "But [Kate] does an excellent job of not ever letting onto anything but graciousness. I think that's something she took from Princess Diana's book, for sure."

Myke noted that Kate not taking her children to etiquette training is one aspect of her successful parenting approach. "It's actually been said and known that the children are not undergoing actual etiquette training. The Duchess of Cambridge is actually teaching them herself," Meier revealed. For example, when the kids meet someone or get off an airplane, the Duchess is doing a "wonderful job of teaching" them royal etiquette like "how you curtsy" and what to do. Myke further complimented Kate, "And what I love is that it doesn't seem like there's any pressure to be something they're not. These are just beautiful little children and they're showing respect and doing it in the best way that the Duchess and the Duke [of Cambridge] have known to teach them really."

Giving a recent example of Kate's parenting triumph, Meier picked the moment when Prince Louis went viral for his goofy expressions at The Queen's Platinum Jubilee and how Middleton "kept her cool and it made her even more relatable and lovable than ever." Myke concluded, "She handled him. She corrected him, but yet she didn't cover his mouth. She didn't do anything that would've been eyebrow-raising. She really handled it so graciously and just like a pro."

We can all agree that Kate Middleton's bond with her children is truly mom goals!

Which is your favourite royal family moment featuring Kate Middleton, Prince William and their adorable trio bunch? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son Prince George makes his debut at Wimbledon