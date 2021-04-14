Royal expert believes Prince Harry and royal family will 'put on a very good show' at Prince Philip's funeral

Ingrid Seward, a royal expert, believes "there's no way" Prince Harry's relatives will be "anything other [than] charming to him" at Prince Philip's funeral service on April 17, Saturday.

Prince Harry is currently in the UK, quarantining ahead of his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on April 17, Saturday. For the unversed, it was confirmed last week that Queen Elizabeth's husband had "passed away peacefully" at the age of 99. This is Harry's first time in the UK since his and Meghan Markle's final royal engagement back in March 2020.

According to royal expert and Prince Philip Revealed author Ingrid Seward, the rift between Harry and his elder brother Prince William will very much be put aside for the period that The Duke of Sussex is in England for their grandfather's funeral. Ingrid believes Harry will want to promptly get back to his pregnant wife as soon as the funeral is over and hence, he won't have "a great deal of time to be in a potentially embarrassing situation with his family."

According to Seward, in spite of the royal family's ups and downs, "there's no way" Harry's relatives will be "anything other [than] charming to him" at Prince Philip's funeral service. Given that Harry is well aware that it's about his grandfather, Ingrid believes the royal family are "all going to put on a very good show."

Another royal expert and Elizabeth & Margaret: The Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters author Andrew Morton stated to US Weekly that "the whole world will be watching" Harry, William and their father Prince Charles interact during the funeral. Andrew finds it "kind of sad" because he believes the focus should be on Prince Philip, his life and legacy.

"I think that they'll behave very well and... there will be a degree of interaction. They will be cordial, as opposed to friendly. I don't think there'll be anybody putting their arms around one another," Morton concluded.

