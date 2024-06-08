Royal Expert Claim That Prince Harry ‘Will Never Be Allowed’ Back To Stay In Frogmore Cottage By King Charles; DEETS

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse.

Prince Harry will not be allowed to stay at the Frogmore cottage anymore, as the King has denied permission, states the royal expert. After stepping down from their royal roles in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived at the Windsor cottage for a brief period of time before permanently moving to California with their kids.

However, according to the experts, King Charles blocking the permit for Prince Harry also seems to hint that Prince Andrew should back off from his 30-room mansion and move to Frogmore.

Royal expert’s statements over King Charles’ decision of property

After the Duke of Sussex was asked to move out of Frogmore Cottage in 2020, the author, Tom Quinn, revealed that the monarch is very particular about the royal properties and has been taking firm decisions for the same.

Quinn shared with the entertainment portal that the head of state is looking into keeping his brother, the Duke of York, away from the luxurious mansion, as he has asked Prince Andrew to move to the Windsor Lodge. The royal author stated, “For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once—it sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal, he will never be allowed back to Frogmore.”

Quinn further added, “It sends message to Andrew that having disgraced himself, he can no longer expect to live in the grand style.”

Tom continued, “And, finally, it means that a suitably grand residence can be made ready for the royals who really matter – William and Kate. Charles is determined that Royal Lodge is the only residence on the royal estate at Windsor that is big enough and regal enough for his heir.”

Prince Andrew’s scandal

The Duke of York has been making headlines for over a decade. Prince Andrew has yet again been in the news for the past several months for his connections with Jeffery Epstein. The 1999 incident resurfaced on the internet after the Netflix documentary was released based on the Duke’s controversial BBC interview.

According to the reports, Prince Andrew was involved in sexual activities with Virginia Guiffre, who claimed that she was trafficked by the Duke and Epstein. Duke of York denied the allegations.

The lawsuit filed against the former royal was dissolved in 2022 after the two parties settled the case for an undisclosed amount. However, Prince Andrew was allegedly stripped of his royal titles by Queen Elizabeth after the Duke tried to get the case dismissed against him.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

