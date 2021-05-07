Royal expert claims Prince Harry 'was in therapy' & could have helped Meghan Markle with mental health issues

Royal expert Ingrid Seward stated in an interview that Prince Harry knew exactly what he was doing with his and Meghan Markle's controversial Oprah interview.

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made shocking revelations about the royal family during their intimate Oprah interview, everyone has an opinion on The Duke and Duchess' various claims. Amongst them is Prince Philip Revealed author and royal expert Ingrid Seward, who questioned Meghan's comment on her mental health help request being rebuffed by Buckingham Palace in an interview with Page Six.

Talking about how she doesn't understand why Harry and Meghan decided to unburden themselves to Oprah Winfrey, Ingrid found it difficult to fathom what Meghan was trying to tell everyone with her claim. "You don’t go to the HR department in the UK. You go and see a doctor, or you say to your husband, 'Darling, I feel dreadful, I need you to find someone.' Harry was in therapy himself, so he must have known people," Seward claimed herself.

Moreover, Ingrid swears that Harry knew exactly what he was doing when the couple gave the interview, which was "he wanted to rock that boat." Quite why that is, Seward doesn't understand but Harry did want to which he eventually did. "I don’t think he’s surprised by the repercussions or that he regrets it for a moment," Ingrid added.

Seward also agreed upon the fact that Harry and Meghan's interview, which also saw them accusing The Firm of racism and mistreatment, has severely maimed the royal institution. "Nobody attacks the royals. I’ve never heard of a member of the royal family criticising them the way Harry or Meghan does," Ingrid concluded to Page Six.

