Royal expert hopes Queen Elizabeth's death will 'trigger reconciliation' between Prince Harry, Prince William
Katie Nicholl, royal expert, noted, "I think it is quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own without his wife."
Queen Elizabeth II's death could be the breakthrough in mending the bridges between estranged brothers Prince Harry and Prince William, who grieve their beloved grandmother's loss together at Balmoral. Their unexpected reunion takes place almost after 18 months, since Prince Philip's funeral. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke about the royal siblings' "rift" which "runs deep" and "caused The Queen a great deal of pain."
While "a lot of tension" exists between Prince Harry and Prince William, even when in Balmoral, Katie Nicholl shared, "I think there is every hope that this will hopefully trigger some sort of reconciliation between these two brothers, who for the past 18 months have really been brothers at war." Katie also revealed that the royal family "wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he was unable to get to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother," while Meghan Markle was not extended an invitation to join them at Balmoral.
"She [Meghan Markle] has said she will go to Balmoral another time. But I think it is quite significant that Prince Harry travelled to Balmoral on his own without his wife," Nicholl remarked. Also not present at Balmoral was William's wife Kate Middleton. King Charles III and Camila along with Princess Anne were by their mother's side during her demise. Prince William arrived with Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and wife Sophie while Prince Harry landed shortly after Queen Elizabeth's death was announced to the public.
In spite of the ups and downs between the royal family members, ultimately it's just a family that is reeling from a tremendous loss as Katie concluded, "This is a family in mourning now, and of course, the queen was a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother."
