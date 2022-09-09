Royal expert hopes Queen Elizabeth's death will 'trigger reconciliation' between Prince Harry, Prince William

Queen Elizabeth II's death could be the breakthrough in mending the bridges between estranged brothers Prince Harry and Prince William, who grieve their beloved grandmother's loss together at Balmoral. Their unexpected reunion takes place almost after 18 months, since Prince Philip's funeral. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke about the royal siblings' "rift" which "runs deep" and "caused The Queen a great deal of pain."

While "a lot of tension" exists between Prince Harry and Prince William, even when in Balmoral, Katie Nicholl shared, "I think there is every hope that this will hopefully trigger some sort of reconciliation between these two brothers, who for the past 18 months have really been brothers at war." Katie also revealed that the royal family "wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he was unable to get to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother," while Meghan Markle was not extended an invitation to join them at Balmoral.