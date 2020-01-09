Royal experts on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's decision to quit their roles: It has echoes of Princess Diana

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they will be stepping back as the senior members of the Royal Family and be financially independent.

Harry and Meghan's announcement to step back as the senior members of the Royal Family and be financially independent came as a shocker to many. They also announced that they will balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America. And now, in an interview with Sky News, many Royal news commentators, biographers and correspondents have opened up on the same. Rhiannon Mills, who is Sky News' Royal Correspondent, said that their family time in Canada gave them thinking space and added how the statement was written by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and no other senior members of their family were consulted. She added it must be difficult for him to decide what to do with his future role as his brother is always going to be a king. She shared how their own website showcases how they feel about the press. Prince Harry and Meghan are also going to cut off press who are invited to film events.

Dickie Arbiter, former royal press secretary told Sky News said that he thinks that nobody from Buckingham Palace knew about the same. Arbiter added, "They're going to have one foot in Canada and one foot in the UK. How is that going to work? They talk about climate change and yet they're going to be traipsing back and forth across the Atlantic on jets."

Angela Levin, who is a Royal biographer is of the opinion that The Queen must be very upset with their decision. He said, "The fact that he's now sixth in line means that he does not go to state events as he would do if he was higher up."

Check out their IG post about their decision right below.

Penny Junor, the royal author said that their decision echoes Diana as she had announced her separation from Charles without consulting anyone. Penny added, "The problem is that they are not working for themselves, they are working for a family firm and to be making announcements of this sort without consulting is beyond bizarre."

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Sky News

Read More