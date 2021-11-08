Royal experts URGE Prince Harry to 'tear the deal up' with Netflix over The Crown's portrayal of Diana

Prince Harry has reportedly been asked to ditch his 100 million USD Netflix deal over The Crown's portrayal of Princess Diana in their fifth season. For those unversed, Diana's close friend Jemima Khan had previously announced her exit from the show as a co-writer over the lack of honest portrayal of the Princess in their storylines.

According to a report by The Sun, Royal expert Angela Levin, author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince has asked the Prince to reconsider his decision of forming a tie with Netflix. "Harry has remained absolutely silent about Netflix. He should tear the deal up and make a stand for his mother," Levin said, via The Sun. Khan, 47, had noted that she walked out of the show and demanded her name be removed from the credits due to Diana's story not being handled "respectfully or compassionately" as she had hoped.

Now, royal expert Levin wants Harry to "tear up the deal" amid The Crown's reported dishonest portrayal of the Princess' life. "What's more important? Money or defending his mum?" the royal expert noted, via The Sun, adding that Prince Harry seems to have lost his voice in this situation and that is "astonishing." In the fifth season, Princess Diana's role will be portrayed by actress Elizabeth Debicki. Many pictures have surfaced from the sets of the show, the latest being Debicki clad in Diana's 'revenge dress.' Season 5 will reportedly focus on Princess Diana's later years before her tragic death in 1997. The series is scheduled to release in the later half of 2022.

