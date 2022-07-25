Royal family aide allegedly predicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage 'will all end in tears'?

If you're a royal family enthusiast, then you're definitely aware of Tom Bower's explosive new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, which is making one (alleged!) shocking revelation after another! According to a recent update by Daily Mirror via Page Six, Tom's book reveals how a royal family aide allegedly predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage doesn't have a happy ending in the future.

The royal aide in question is Lady Susan Hussey, a lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II since the 1960s. The comment was allegedly made by Hussey months before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 2018 wedding during a lunch with theater executives. Bower wrote: "While discussing the possibility that Meghan might become linked with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey became unexpectedly serious about the couple's future. 'That will all end in tears,' she is alleged to have said. 'Mark my words.'"

Interestingly, Lady Susan Hussey was amongst the team of palace courtiers who were asked to help Meghan Markle in adjusting to life inside the royal family, as claimed by Tom Bower.

Meanwhile, last month saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - along with their son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1 - reunite with the royal family for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Since they're no longer working royals, Harry and Meghan didn't join the royal family members to stand beside Queen Elizabeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony as tradition.

