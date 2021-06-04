Royal family could've seen Harry & Meghan's marriage as a 'way to evolve', says Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith, who is playing Queen Anne Boleyn in her new show, stated that the royal family should have embraced the change that came along with Meghan Markle.

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith, whose latest series titled Anne Boleyn dropped earlier this week, in a recent interview opened up about how the royal family could have done more. The British actress, who is playing Queen Anne Boleyn, one of King Henry VIII's ill-fated wives in the new series Anne Boleyn stated that the royal family should have embraced the change.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Jodie said, "There’s a lot of resistance to new things that can push that institution forward in a way that more represents the world today."

Adding that the institution could have done more to protect Meghan Markle. "I think they could have looked at this marriage and that relationship as a way to evolve and could have embraced it and embraced her (Meghan) fully, and protected her, and protected their son (Harry) in a way that made him feel like he didn’t need to leave."

Earlier, too, in an interview with People, Jodie had pointed out how Meghan's exit was a terrible missed opportunity for the royal family. Speaking to the publication, Jodie had said that the former Suits actress could have modernised the royal family. "I think that Meghan could have been that. It was a terrible missed opportunity, the way in which it was not allowed to be something that really modernizes that institution, and to change it to something for the better."

Meghan and Harry quit the royal life and moved to the US in 2020. They are now settled with their son Archie in Montecito, California and will soon be welcoming their second child.

