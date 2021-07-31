Royal family gearing up to SUE Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if Duke’s upcoming memoir is inaccurate?

According to recent reports via Mail Online, former senior royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could face legal action if the Duke's upcoming memoir is at all inaccurate. According to an insider who spoke to the British tabloid, palace aides are reportedly prepared for the memoir to contain a string of bombshell allegations but will launch court action if they believe it includes any misinformation.

If you didn’t know, just last week, Harry announced he would be releasing a memoir in 2022, which will coincide with the Queen's Jubilee year. Penguin Random House called the Duke’s book an "intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time" and promises “an honest and captivating personal portrait.”

However, palace aides are worried that the book may promote “a false narrative” of how they were treated as royals in the family. An insider told Mail Online that “Harry and Meghan's former staff members are convinced that this book is being written to settle scores and will likely include a lot of detail about their time within the Royal Family. Based on the Oprah Winfrey interview, some of these ex-workers simply do not trust that a full and accurate picture will be presented.”

“Conversations have already started about what steps they might be able to take to protect their own reputation and that of the monarchy post-publication,” the insider added. Another source added that "legal remedies" could be available if the book “smears any individual staff members unfairly".

