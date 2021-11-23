Royal family issues statement against BBC for airing controversial doc on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The Royal family has slammed BBC for airing a controversial documentary called The Princes and The Press through a joint statement via Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and the Clarence House. The documentary reportedly features rumours regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit as senior royals.

According to ET Canada, the Royal family has called this act from BBC "disappointing." The statement reads, via ET Canada, "A free, responsible and open Press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy...However, too often overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”

The two-part documentary has aired many allegations regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with weighing in on their relationship with the media and the rest of the members of the Royal Family. ET Canada notes that the documentary has interviewed journalist Omid Scobie, columnist Dan Wootton and the Duchess of Sussex’s lawyer Jenny Afia, who has allegedly given the interview after speaking to Meghan.

Daily Mail has also reported that Buckingham Palace has threatened the broadcasting company to boycott all their future projects as there reportedly was an advance screening of the two part documentary as well.

No statement has come from the Sussexes, who are currently based in California. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in the USA with their two kids, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor.

In other news, Meghan Markle recently joined Ellen DeGeneres for an interview where she gushed about her kids and spoke about their homely Halloween celebrations. The mother of two also stated that her kids didn't feel like dressing up in their costumes for the spooky festival!

