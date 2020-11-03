Royal Family reportedly miss Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie; Haven't seen him in a year post LA move

The Royal Family, in particular Prince Charles, are sad over the fact that they haven't been able to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie in over a year since the Sussexes' North America move.

It was around this time last year when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK and made their bold move to North America after announcing their controversial decision to step back from the Royal Family. First, the couple and their son Archie, 1, stayed for a while in Vancouver, Canada before making their permanent move to Los Angeles, California in March.

While Harry and Meghan made two trips to the UK in January and March of 2020, Archie hadn't accompanied the couple both times. It's now been over 12 months since the Royal Family has seen Archie except for the occasional video calls on birthdays and so on. According to Daily Mail, Prince Charles, in particular, is sad to not have been able to see his youngest grandchild in so long as he used to enjoy popping into Frogmore Cottage to see Archie. Charles has missed much of his grandson's development since he is now growing up in the US, according to a friend of the Royal Family.

"Other members of the family are very sad at not seeing him. Everyone really misses Archie – they feel it’s particularly sad for the Queen and Prince Philip. Harry always said he looked forward to raising his family with [Prince] William's – which of course is now not happening." the friend further shared with Daily Mail. In retrospect, Charles got to spend more time with William and Kate's children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5 and Prince Louis, 2, in 2020.

Furthermore, the Sussexes are reportedly choosing to spend Christmas with Archie in their lavish nine-bedroom Montecito family home in Santa Barbara which is said to be worth USD 14.7 million. While Harry and Meghan were reportedly heading back to the UK on January 11, 2021, for the Duchess of Sussex's trial against a British tabloid, Judge Warby recently granted a delay in the court date on "confidential grounds," to October 15, 2021.

We wonder when will be the next time for the Royal Family to reunite with Harry, Meghan and Archie!

