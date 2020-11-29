Royal Family’s ‘cold’ response to Meghan Markle’s miscarriage a ‘huge mistake’? Experts call out the palace

Royal expert Russell Myers recently expressed that Royal Family’s “stuffy” response to Meghan Markle’s miscarriage was a "missed opportunity".

Royal expert and Daily Mirror editor Russell Myers recently opened up about the Royal Family’s reaction to Meghan Markle’s tragic miscarriage rules, and according to him, the palace botched an attempt to repair their relationship with Meghan and Prince Harry. Mr Myers labelled the "cold" response from Buckingham Palace a "huge mistake" and a "missed opportunity". He suggested the failure to stand by Meghan and praise her for the op-ed suggests "how big those cracks are in the relationship". If you missed it, this is in response to Meghan Markle revealing that she suffered a miscarriage in July, writing in an article of feeling "an almost unbearable grief". Buckingham Palace’s only comment on the sad news was a short statement that said it was “a deeply personal matter we would not comment on". This prompted criticism that the response "lacked empathy" and showed a "cold" side to the royals.

He said: "When the palace released their statement, they neglected to note that Meghan had decided not to make it a deeply personal matter. "She decided to share it with the world. They were wrong on that." Mr Myers told talkRADIO this morning that "this is a huge, huge missed opportunity for the Royal Family" before accusing them of "abandoning" Meghan. He explained: "They should have backed her to the hilt on this. They should have made public statements on this saying this is a really brave and honest thing to do.”

"It would have potentially mended some of the cracks in the relationship that we have been talking about for months and months now, that are obviously there and still very raw.” "I thought the response was very stuffy, to be honest. We understood that Meghan and Harry spoke to senior members of the Royal Family about the miscarriage. We don't know who but you can determine it was Charles, William or maybe the Queen.” "This was a massive missed opportunity. The palace could have got out front and centre on this and it would have been more of a conversation. It wouldn't just be Meghan out on her own."

He added: "Harry and Meghan - the whole view of them being outsiders is only further entrenched when they don't get supported like this, unfortunately. In certain quarters of the palace, there are people at odds with Harry and Meghan's approach by saying they wanted privacy and then they are doing an op-ed in the New York Times. But I think it was a bit of a sad, missed opportunity and they haven't covered themselves in glory. They should have said they stand shoulder to shoulder with her, and she is very brave. One must wonder how big those cracks are in the relationship where they can't even do that."

