Royal family’s former chef REVEALS Christmas Day meal at the palace includes special treats for corgis

Royal family’s former chef has revealed that Christmas Day meal at the palace includes special treats for corgis. Read on to know more.

When the Christmas party is organised by the Royal Family, the guests never leave dissatisfied not even the four-legged ones. The Royals know exactly how to please their guests. As the staff in the palace gears up for the big night, Darren McGrady, one of Queen Elizabeth II’s former chefs, spilled beans about the family’s holiday meal traditions at Sandringham the Queen’s palace in Norfolk, England. Needless to say, the event is as grand as it can get. The 57-year-old chef called Christmas at Sandringham “a military operation,” and revealed that it takes months of planning to perfectly organise the flawless night.

During an interview with Yahoo Style UK, the culinary pro revealed that the event is such a grand affair that the British army has even loaded the equipment and food onto army trucks for the big day. He asserted that the chefs are required to carefully the best of ingredients for the extravagant meal. Sharing one of his experiences, the chief recalled that once a vegetable supplier brought them 10 cases of pears just so that they could choose 12 best pieces.

The chef also mentioned that the meal even includes special treats for the Queen's dogs, called the royal corgis menu. Christmas day at the royal palace includes a lot of food. The items include two dozen turkeys, about 30 pounds each, roast potatoes, boar’s head, foie gras, and Christmas puddings. While the elders of the family enjoy the meal with their guests, the children, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are served less seasoned portions of the same menu separately in the nursery.

