Royal family’s official website replaced with a sad mourning announcement after Prince Philip’s demise

After announcing the demise of Prince Philip, the Royals have taken down their official website and replaced it with a sad announcement declaring the Duke’s passing. Read what they wrote below.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh passed away aged 99. The demise of the Duke of Edinburgh was confirmed by The Royal Family with a statement shared on social media. As per the announcement, Prince Philip passed away peacefully on Friday, April 9 morning at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh was reported to be in ill health before his death and was also admitted to hospital days after not feeling well in February. After sharing the news via social media, the palace is taking another step in mourning the loss.

Buckingham Palace has pulled down their official Royal Family website and replaced it with a sad announcement page for the news of #PrincePhilip’s death.

When one opens their official website, the announcement reads: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. The official website of the Royal Family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made.”

If you didn’t know, previously, in December 2019, the Prince had spent four days in the hospital for observation and also was under treatment for an unspecified pre-existing condition. The Prince's passing comes as a shock to many fans and supporters of the Royal family who are now in mourning.

