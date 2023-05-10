Royal family wonders why Prince Harry 'bothered to come’ to King Charles’ coronation? Here's what we know

Prince Harry was all by himself at the coronation of his father King Charles III. Many members of the Royal Family are still confused as to why he had bothered to visit after publicly humiliating them with his contentious book Spare, a source has recently revealed.

Despite their attention being on His Majesty's major ceremony on Saturday, May 6, a royal source revealed that the royal family members couldn't help but wonder why Harry was there given that he didn't interact with his family before the coronation.

Prince Harry was seated two rows behind his brother, Prince Williams, at the coronation ceremony. He was there along with his controversial uncle Prince Andrew, his cousins, and other relatives. His wife Meghan Markle didn’t attend the ceremony. She stayed in the United States rather than attend the coronation and was spotted hiking on Sunday morning. Due to the coronation's date being on their son Archie's fourth birthday, Meghan turned down the invitation to the event.

Did Harry speak to his father King Charles III at coronation?

Harry reportedly didn't speak to either his father King Charles III or his brother Prince William during his brief visit. As soon as the ceremony was finished, Harry left for the airport as well. He turned down the invitation to stay for the post-ceremony informal lunch.

Harry returned to Los Angeles in time to meet his son on his birthday, even though he missed a weekend of festivities that the monarch is said to have found to be amusing. He is anticipated in the UK the following month for a court case involving suspected phone hacking against a tabloid newspaper.

Prince Harry skipped King Charles III’s coronation concert?

Prince Harry was conspicuously missing from the Sunday coronation concert honoring King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The Duke of Sussex left quickly for the airport after King Charles III’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, perhaps on his way back to the United States. While Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie, who turns 4 on Saturday, and Lilibet, one, stayed at home in California, Harry was the only member of the Markle family to attend the coronation.

