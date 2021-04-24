Royal Family's mourning period comes to an end two weeks after Prince Philip's demise

After the demise of Prince Philip, several changes were observed across the multiple royal family social media handles. Read details below.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and the extended royal family have officially marked the end of mourning period since Prince Philip's demise. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on 9 April and his funeral service was held on 17 April. After the news of his death was announced by the Royal Family official handle, several changes were observed across the multiple royal family social media handles.

A major change that was witnessed was all official handles changing their smiling profile pictures to those with either monograms or symbols. For example, Prince William and Kate Middleton's adorable photo with their three kids was swapped with a joint monogram of William and Kate. Not just that, the couple also changed their Twitter cover photo to a black-and-white picture of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen's official Royal Family handle donned a profile photo featuring the royal coat of arms of the United Kingdom. Whereas, Prince Charles and Camilla Cornwall's Instagram profile picture featured the Prince of Wales's feathers.

Apart from the official Twitter and Instagram handles, the royal website also was temporarily shut down with a tribute to Prince Philip appearing on its home page. It has now been restored to the earlier version. The country as a whole also mourned the loss of Prince Philip who passed away at the age of 99.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced the two-week mourning period in the UK with flags being flown at half-mast and a hold on certain political activities. The royal family bid goodbye to Prince Philip on 17 April as they came together for an intimate funeral service which was attended by just 30 members.

