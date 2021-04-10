Royal family's official website pays tribute to Prince Philip by commemorating the Duke's life and work

The Royal family's official website has now been updated and pays a tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh and his legacy.

After the announcement was made by Buckingham Palace about Prince Philip's passing on April 9, 2021, the Royal family's official website was also updated with a sad message. The mourning announcement confirmed that the Duke of Edinburgh had passed away aged 99 at Windsor Castle on Friday. A day after the Duke's death, the official website has now been updated with a tribute to his life.

The website now commemorates Prince Philip's work with charities across the globe, his career milestones, his devotion to the family and more. The website now provides an insight into Prince Philip's personal life too with pictures from his childhood as well as with his family. The updated website also features a special insight into Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's companionship that last for 73 years.

Also, those mourning for Prince Philip can now share their condolence messages to the Royal family online, via the website. The announcement of the official website paying a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh was made by the social media handle of the Royal family.

The announcement came along with Queen Elizabeth's 1997 quote about Prince Philip, which says, "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim or we shall ever know."

For those who wish to learn more about Prince Philip's life and celebrate the work he did by serving as a patron to several charities, the website records the Duke's contributions and the legacy he leaves behind.

