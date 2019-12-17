Royal fans praise Kate Middleton and Prince William's 'warm and humble' approach in festive documentary

Viewers also drew comparisons to Meghan and Harry's documentary which focused on their charitable work, family bonds and intense media pressure.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are giving royal fans a whole new reason to cheer about. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently starred in a festive BBC documentary with British food writer Mary Berry and former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and won the hearts of viewers. The documentary featured Prince Williams and Kate Middleton battling it out in a bake off competition as well as hilariously poking fun at each other and making candid remarks about their children. 

Viewers could not stop talking about the 'warm and humble' approach by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Apart from the apparent festive feels, Kate and William also spoke about their charity organisations. Viewers also drew comparisons to Meghan and Harry's documentary which focused on their charitable work, family bonds and intense media pressure. One user wrote, "Such a wonderful contrast to the other Royal 'documentary' we have seen this year #ABerryRoyalChristmas."

Meghan and Harry's documentary was a first and was shot while the couple were on their royal Africa tour. While they initially spoke about their charitable work, the focus soon shifted to the media criticism they faced. Prince Harry also went on record and spoke about his rift with brother Prince William. Speaking about Kate and William's documentary, one user commented, "Catherine showing everyone how a royal TV appearance should be done. Look smart, talk about the charity, be charming, don’t moan about self. It’s not rocket science. #ABerryRoyalChristmas." 

Check out some of the reactions to Kate and William's festive documentary: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A few of our favourite moments from the #ABerryRoyalChristmas party, ahead of the show’s broadcast on @BBCOne tonight at 8.30pm! The party was held by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period, including: @passagecharity @nursingnow Evelina London Children's Hospital @ldnairamb @actiononaddiction Mountain Rescue services Mother and Baby Units Midwives Fire services Military services Ambulance Services Police Services @centrepointuk @royalmarsden @giveusashoutinsta @childbereavementuk Take a look at our story and our previous post for a sneak preview of tonight’s show — enjoy! Photos by @mattporteous

