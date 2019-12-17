Royal fans praise Kate Middleton and Prince William's 'warm and humble' approach in festive documentary

Viewers also drew comparisons to Meghan and Harry's documentary which focused on their charitable work, family bonds and intense media pressure.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are giving royal fans a whole new reason to cheer about. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently starred in a festive BBC documentary with British food writer Mary Berry and former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and won the hearts of viewers. The documentary featured Prince Williams and Kate Middleton battling it out in a bake off competition as well as hilariously poking fun at each other and making candid remarks about their children.

Viewers could not stop talking about the 'warm and humble' approach by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Apart from the apparent festive feels, Kate and William also spoke about their charity organisations. Viewers also drew comparisons to Meghan and Harry's documentary which focused on their charitable work, family bonds and intense media pressure. One user wrote, "Such a wonderful contrast to the other Royal 'documentary' we have seen this year #ABerryRoyalChristmas."

Meghan and Harry's documentary was a first and was shot while the couple were on their royal Africa tour. While they initially spoke about their charitable work, the focus soon shifted to the media criticism they faced. Prince Harry also went on record and spoke about his rift with brother Prince William. Speaking about Kate and William's documentary, one user commented, "Catherine showing everyone how a royal TV appearance should be done. Look smart, talk about the charity, be charming, don’t moan about self. It’s not rocket science. #ABerryRoyalChristmas."

Check out some of the reactions to Kate and William's festive documentary:

Catherine showing everyone how a royal TV appearance should be done. Look smart, talk about the charity, be charming, don’t moan about self. It’s not rocket science. #ABerryRoyalChristmas — Mrs T (@isitjustmeMrsT) December 16, 2019

Such a wonderful contrast to the other Royal 'documentary' we have seen this year #ABerryRoyalChristmas — Vicki Harvey (@VHRoyalist) December 16, 2019

Goes to show that you can highlight charities, honour the volunteers and promote the monarchy in a dignified manner, if only one has enough class and grace to do so. Not a bear hug or a pity party in sight and that, I appreciate and respect. Well done. #ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/OyiZ6SEWwe — Banana Scribbler (@BananaScribbler) December 16, 2019

Doesn’t matter whether you’re a royalist or a socialist: Kate Middleton is simply in a class of her own. #ABerryRoyalChristmas — Vittoria Gallagher (@Vitt2tsnoc) December 16, 2019

#ABerryRoyalChristmas last nights programme was brilliant. Love how down to earth William and Kate are. Hope all those who are working over Christmas still get to enjoy time with their loved ones. — Emma Wales (@mrswales2012) December 17, 2019

K&W proved once again that they have a strong, deep connection and that they literally are partners in life. The chemistry between them is so palpable there's no need of major PDA to get it. M&H never give me the same feeling, even with all the constant PDA#ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/XGfk7Cpn6C — ItsWendyBitch (@ItsWendyBitch1) December 17, 2019

Yeah, this is how you do a Royal Documentary, shine a light on all your charities, come across as lovely, gracious and humble, not taking yourselves too seriously and have Mary Berry there Aced it #ABerryRoyalChristmas — Penny Bee (@PennyBurnard) December 16, 2019

