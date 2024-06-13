Royal Photographer Shares Insights into Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Sporty and Competitive Side

When it comes to supporting each other as partners, Prince William and Kate Middleton set the perfect example. However, when it comes to sports, the pair truly enjoy healthy competition. Both Prince William and Princess Kate like to indulge in sports, believe in staying healthy and encourage their kids to be active and enjoy the gift of nature.

“They’re definitely very competitive. They’re both very sporty,” royal photographer Samir Hussein exclusively told Us Weekly at the Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition on June 11, 2024. “They’ve competed many times over the years, be it boat races or even sprint races, and they’re always very competitive,” Hussein added.

The royal couple seems to enjoy some sporty competition between them

Royal photographer Samir Hussein said, “It’s always fun when you see that because you can see humor come out and their competitive side come out.” Previously, Prince William revealed during a September 2023 episode of Mike Tindall’s The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast that he loved the healthy and competitive spirit he shared with his mates.

The Prince further revealed that the particular aspect of losing and winning and being able to not take it to heart and deal with it like a normal thing is a skill he wishes to pass on to his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Price Louis.

Kate Middleton says that her children haven't inherited her competitive side

Kate Middleton claimed during the podcast that her three kids didn’t get their drive to win from her. “I’m really not that competitive. I don’t know where this has come from,” she teased. “I do think [Will and I] haven’t been able to finish a game of tennis. It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us.”

Later, photographer Samir Hussein recalled that Prince William and Kate Middleton tried their hand at archery, and both looked amazing. Middleton, dressed in traditional clothing, took her turn with the bow. Hussein recalled moving to a position directly opposite her, capturing the moment during their April 2016 outing.

